Kayvon Webster leaves with shoulder injury

Rams cornerback Kayvon Webster left in the first half with a right shoulder injury. The Rams list him as questionable to return.

But Webster appeared to be in a great deal of pain as he left the field.

He had one tackle before departing.

The Rams signed Webster in the offseason, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Webster was a reserve behind Pro Bowl players Aqib Talib and Chris Harris in Denver but was a special teams captain.

He joined Phillips for a chance to play on defense.