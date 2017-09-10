Kellen Moore will serve as Dak Prescott’s backup; Alfred Morris as Ezekiel Elliott’s

Getty Images

The Cowboys hope Kellen Moore doesn’t have to play, but they obviously trust the veteran more than undrafted rookie Cooper Rush. They listed Rush among their inactives.

The Cowboys released Moore in final cuts and kept Rush, though it was more of a strategic move. They intended to bring him back all along and did after placing tight end Rico Gathers on injured reserve early last week.

Moore missed all of last season with a fractured leg, which, along with Tony Romo’s injury, gave Dak Prescott his chance last season as a rookie. Moore started two games in 2015 when Romo was injured and threw 104 passes, his only NFL attempts.

The Cowboys also had Darren McFadden among their inactives, even though they list him as the backup running back to Ezekiel Elliott. Instead, they kept Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and fullback Keith Smith active.

Bene Benwikere, Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Hitchens, Jonathan Cooper and Noah Brown also are inactive for the Cowboys. Chaz Green won the starting left guard job over Cooper.