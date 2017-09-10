League will let teams decide whether to mimic Browns’ pre-anthem video

AP

The Browns have discovered a way to let players express concerns regarding social justice and racial equality in a way that avoided any protests during the national anthem. And, of course, plenty of people still have a problem with that.

The league shouldn’t have a problem with it at all, since it gives provides a platform for sending a message separate from the minute or two when the anthem is playing. But the league can’t and won’t require other teams to do it.

Per a league source, it’s a team-by-team decision, with no ability by the league to mandate it. Regardless, and as Tony Dungy explained during NBC’s Football Night in America, the league should urge every team to do it.

If you haven’t seen the video, watch the video attached to this post.