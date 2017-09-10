Leonard Fourette makes his presence known

AP

Maybe Leonard Fournette was right. Maybe the NFL is easier than he thought it would be.

The rookie from LSU, fourth overall pick in the draft, has scored his first career touchdown for the Jaguars, who are stunning the Texans by the score of 12-0 in Houston.

Fournette already has 20 touches in the first half, via 17 rushes (56 yards) and three catches (24). The Texans, in contrast, can get nothing going offensively, which will serve only to hasten the calls for another high-profile rookie who was drafted with the 12th overall selection.