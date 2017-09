Getty Images

Whenever a kicker or a punter is injured, the punter or the kicker become the first option to step in. That’s exactly what’s happening in Detroit on Sunday.

Lions punter Casey Redfern suffered an injury after a botched snap required him to run the ball. (He gained 10 yards.)

Enter kicker Matt Prater. And so far, not so bad. Prater produced a 32-yard effort for the first punt of his NFL career.