Lions second-round pick Teez Tabor a healthy scratch

AP

The Lions’ second-round draft pick hasn’t caught on as quickly as the team hoped.

After reports that cornerback Teez Tabor struggled through training camp, he’s a healthy inactive today against the Cardinals. Typically a second-round draft pick is a player a team hopes can contribute as a rookie, but Tabor isn’t ready yet. He’s a healthy scratch.

Another rookie cornerback, fifth-round pick Jamal Agnew, will be active. Unlike Tabor, Agnew is a special teams contributor who may be the Lions’ top punt returner.

The Lions’ other inactives are Jared Abbrederis, Zach Zenner, Tion Green, Zac Kerin, Corey Robinson and Storm Norton.