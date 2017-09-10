Matthew Stafford’s first pass as NFL’s highest-paid player is a pick-six

AP

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford became the highest-paid player in NFL history last month, but his first pass of the season did not go according to plan.

Stafford threw a pass directly into the hands of Cardinals defensive back Justin Bethel, who took it 82 yards for a touchdown. It appeared that Golden Tate was Stafford’s intended receiver, but Tate was knocked off his route and it was an easy pick for Bethel. Stafford was the only player in a position to take Bethel down, and he couldn’t make the tackle.

The Lions had the ball in good field position because Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer threw a bad interception of his own to Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson on Arizona’s first possession.

On the Lions’ second possession, they went three-and-out. It hasn’t been a good game for either offense early on.