Getty Images

The Bengals are having a rough time in their regular-season debut. Already without linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Pacman Jones due to suspensions, they’ll have to try to slow down the Ravens for the rest of the day without veteran defensive end Michael Johnson.

He has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a concussion.

After a failed one-year free-agency excursion to the Bucs, Johnson has appeared in every game since coming back to Cincinnati. He has 39 career sacks.