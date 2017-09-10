New kicker looks good early, Raiders up 16-13

AP

The Raiders haven’t had to worry about a kicker other than Sebastian Janikowski in a generation. But his replacement is off to a good start.

Giorgio Tavecchio hit a pair of 52-yard field goals, with the latest in the third quarter padding the Oakland lead to 16-10 at Tennessee.

Tavecchio, who was signed when they put Janikowski on IR yesterday, also hit a 20-yarder on his first chance, and has been sharp in a game which has stayed close.

The Raiders and Titans aren’t making many splash plays and the Titans just narrowed the gap to 16-13 with a Ryan Succop 26-yarder. It’s setting up for an interesting finish, and could put a young kicker on the spot.