Odell Beckham Jr. inactive for Giants tonight against Cowboys

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham might be getting closer, but he’s not close enough.

Beckham is among the Giants inactives for tonight’s Sunday Night Football appearance against the Cowboys, after testing his sore ankle in pregame warm-ups.

He seemed a longshot after not getting through practice this week, but they held out hope until the last minute.

The other inactives for the Giants are quarterback Davis Webb, wide receiver Tavarres King, running back Wayne Gallman, linebacker Keenan Robinson, offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, and tight end Matt LaCosse.

For the Cowboys, the inactives include quarterback Cooper Rush, running back Darren McFadden, wide receiver Noah Brown, guard Jonathan Cooper, linebacker Anthony Hitchens, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, and cornerback Bene Benwikere.

That means Kellen Moore is backing up Dak Perscott tonight.