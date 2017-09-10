Orlando Scandrick heads to locker room after delivering shot

Getty Images

Injury issues are nothing new for Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick, and he’s already getting looked at tonight.

Scandrick left the field and went to the locker room after delivering a shot to Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. He returned to the sidelines without a helmet, with his left wrist wrapped. The team announced he was out with a hand injury.

He was limited last year with hamstring issues, after missing the 2015 season with a torn ACL and MCL.

There was speculation about him being traded this offseason, but the Cowboys held onto him, hoping he’d lend some stability to a secondary hit by the departures of Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne in free agency.

He was replaced by rookie Chidobe Awuzie when he left.