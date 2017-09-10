Packers cash in after fumble for first points of season

Getty Images

The Packers offense didn’t get off to a much better start in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but they were able to grab the lead after a big play by their defense.

Mike Daniels stripped Russell Wilson on his second sack in three plays and Kyler Fackrell recovered the ball on the 6-yard-line to set the Packers up in prime field position. Ty Montgomery ran the ball into the end zone on the next play for the first points of the year for the Packers and a 7-3 lead over the Seahawks.

The first Packers drive of the third quarter ended after a bad snap on third down forced Rodgers to fall on the ball. Daniels and Nick Perry split a sack on the first play of Seattle’s possession and the Seahawks protection broke down again on third play to set up the turnover.

That pushes the Packers up to three sacks on the day and the Seahawks have gained just 84 yards overall on a day that has been a boon for fans of defensive football.