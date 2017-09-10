Packers ride defense to open season with a win

AP

The Packers defense has been a drag on the offense at points in recent seasons, but it certainly wasn’t on Sunday against the Seahawks.

The Packers remained scoreless into the third quarter, but they only had a three-point deficit to make up by the time the offense got on the board. That Ty Montgomery touchdown was set up when Mike Daniels forced a Russell Wilson fumble and the Packers offense found their footing from there in what wound up as a 17-9 win.

Daniels had a big game by constantly providing pressure up the middle and ended the day with 1.5 sacks and four hits on Wilson overall. The Seahawks only managed 225 yards all day and Wilson was 14-of-27 for 158 yards while leading the team with 40 rushing yards on a tough day for the unit.

The closest they came to a touchdown was on an interception by defensive tackle Nazair Jones that he returned to the end zone before it was called back on an illegal block in the back. That call was borderline at best and cornerback Jeremy Lane was ejected for what officials said was throwing a punch in what looked like an overreaction upon review. Seahawks fans and perhaps Pete Carroll could also find fault with the officials for a no-call on a pass to tight end Jimmy Graham in the end zone, but there was plenty to dislike about their team’s performance.

Offensive line play wasn’t good and the offensive showing as a whole was too reminiscent of the three times last year when the Seahawks failed to get into the end zone.

The Seattle defense was tough in the first half with four sacks on Rodgers, but it looked like they wore down over the course of a game that saw them on the field for nearly 40 minutes. The Packers scored on three straight offensive possessions in the second half and then picked up four first downs on their final possession to run the final six-plus minutes off the clock.