Panthers thin at DT with Vernon Butler inactive

The Panthers have invested plenty of resources in the defensive tackle position in recent years, but they’re a little short there today.

Last year’s first-rounder Vernon Butler is inactive, leaving them with just three up against the 49ers. Backup Kyle Love was listed as questionable with an ankle injury but they needed him behind starters Kawann Short and Star Lotulelei.

Butler’s still hampered by a preseason knee sprain, and they’ll need him soon enough.

Also inactive for the Panthers are running back Cameron Artis-Payne, linebacker Jared Norris, center Greg Van Roten, cornerback Cole Luke, quarterback Brad Kaaya and kicker Harrison Butker (meaning Graham Gano will kick today).

For the 49ers, the inactives include safety Jimmie Ward, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Aaron Lynch, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, tackle John Theus, guard Laken Tomlinson and wide receiver Victor Bolden.