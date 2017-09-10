Pete Carroll on Jeremy Lane ejection: I didn’t see a punch at all

Posted by Josh Alper on September 10, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT
The Seahawks lost a key part of their defense in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Packers when cornerback Jeremy Lane was ejected from the game.

Officials said Lane threw a punch at Packers wide receiver Davante Adams while the two men were tangled up during an interception return by defensive tackle Nazair Jones. Replays showed Adams with a healthy grab of Lane’s facemask but no clear evidence of a punch, which left questions for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll about more than his team’s poor offensive performance when he met the media.

Carroll said he’d seen a replay of the play on his phone and was “disappointed” that the officials didn’t do more to confer before throwing Lane out. He also added that he was “anxious” to hear the league’s comments on the call.

“I didn’t see the punch at all. … It’s just such a drastic thing to do that I wish they would have had cooperation from more than one official because it’s such a big call,” Carroll said in his postgame press conference. 

Jones returned the interception for a touchdown, but it was called back due to an illegal block in the back penalty against defensive end Cliff Avril. The call was a borderline one and Carroll didn’t say if he thought it was a bad one, but said Avril didn’t need to block Aaron Rodgers and leave the door open for a call.

Carroll was also asked about a non-call on a throw to tight end Jimmy Graham in the end zone in the second half of the game. Carroll said he saw “three guys jumping” on Graham, but that officials told him the ball was “clearly overthrown.” Carroll said he thought it hit the white paint at the back of the end zone, but the team settled for a field goal on a day that would end without a touchdown in a 17-9 loss.

  4. That’s because there was no punch. Lane was getting absolutely mugged and there was NO flag. Davante Adams had him by the face mask and held on almost all the way to the ground. Adams should have been penalized and fined heavily. Instead the refs pretty much handed the game to GB. SMH

  10. “The guys on the field had to call it and they called it the way they saw it. It didn’t work out for you guys and it worked out for us. We had a great celebration on it. We’ll all have our own debate about that,” Carroll said.

    “That referee was standing right there looking right down at it and he didn’t miss what he saw. He just saw it that Golden Tate made the catch. He wasn’t confused. He called what he saw. Sports are like that.”

  12. Don’t let it confuse you Pete, against a defense the whole league laughs at, Russell Wilson didn’t muster a single TD, was 52% and lost a fumble that led to the Packers first TD. And Daniels hardly hit Wilson to knock that ball out.

    So in the last 4 games – that’s 4 total TDs, 10 INTs and 12 sacks. But hey, Wilson is “elite”.

  14. There was no punch, and the illegal block penalty was a joke as well. Graham had both arms held in the end zone, no call. Refs took 11 points off the board for the Seahawks, deciding the game in the Packers favor. Pre-determined outcome.

  15. teal379 says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:35 pm
    5 straight years of 10+ wins, 5 straight playoff appearances, 2 Super Bowls and 1 Lombardi that should have been two had it not been for the worst play call in NFL history.

    He’s #2 all-time in passer rating ahead of Brady, Manning and Marino in the regular season, and #9 all-time in the playoffs, ahead of Brady, Aikman, Manning, Favre, etc…

    147 TD passes in his first five years, 8-4 in playoff games/Super Bowls, 3,000 career rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, only player in NFL history to pass for 300 yards and run for 100 yards in a single game…

    1 of only 9 QBs in NFL history to have 3 or more 100+ Passer Rating seasons. The other 8 are Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, And Ben Roethlisberger.

    QBs with multiple seasons of 100+ passer rating & 400+ rushing yards:
    Steve Young, 4x
    Russell Wilson, 3x

    That’s not just “elite,” it’s Hall of Fame.

