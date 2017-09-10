Pete Carroll on Jeremy Lane ejection: I didn’t see a punch at all

Posted by Josh Alper on September 10, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT
AP

The Seahawks lost a key part of their defense in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Packers when cornerback Jeremy Lane was ejected from the game.

Officials said Lane threw a punch at Packers wide receiver Davante Adams while the two men were tangled up during an interception return by defensive tackle Nazair Jones. Replays showed Adams with a healthy grab of Lane’s facemask but no clear evidence of a punch, which left questions for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll about more than his team’s poor offensive performance when he met the media.

Carroll said he’d seen a replay of the play on his phone and was “disappointed” that the officials didn’t do more to confer before throwing Lane out. He also added that he was “anxious” to hear the league’s comments on the call.

“I didn’t see the punch at all. … It’s just such a drastic thing to do that I wish they would have had cooperation from more than one official because it’s such a big call,” Carroll said in his postgame press conference. 

Jones returned the interception for a touchdown, but it was called back due to an illegal block in the back penalty against defensive end Cliff Avril. The call was a borderline one and Carroll didn’t say if he thought it was a bad one, but said Avril didn’t need to block Aaron Rodgers and leave the door open for a call.

Carroll was also asked about a non-call on a throw to tight end Jimmy Graham in the end zone in the second half of the game. Carroll said he saw “three guys jumping” on Graham, but that officials told him the ball was “clearly overthrown.” Carroll said he thought it hit the white paint at the back of the end zone, but the team settled for a field goal on a day that would end without a touchdown in a 17-9 loss.

20 responses to "Pete Carroll on Jeremy Lane ejection: I didn't see a punch at all

  4. That’s because there was no punch. Lane was getting absolutely mugged and there was NO flag. Davante Adams had him by the face mask and held on almost all the way to the ground. Adams should have been penalized and fined heavily. Instead the refs pretty much handed the game to GB. SMH

  10. “The guys on the field had to call it and they called it the way they saw it. It didn’t work out for you guys and it worked out for us. We had a great celebration on it. We’ll all have our own debate about that,” Carroll said.

    “That referee was standing right there looking right down at it and he didn’t miss what he saw. He just saw it that Golden Tate made the catch. He wasn’t confused. He called what he saw. Sports are like that.”

  12. Don’t let it confuse you Pete, against a defense the whole league laughs at, Russell Wilson didn’t muster a single TD, was 52% and lost a fumble that led to the Packers first TD. And Daniels hardly hit Wilson to knock that ball out.

    So in the last 4 games – that’s 4 total TDs, 10 INTs and 12 sacks. But hey, Wilson is “elite”.

  14. There was no punch, and the illegal block penalty was a joke as well. Graham had both arms held in the end zone, no call. Refs took 11 points off the board for the Seahawks, deciding the game in the Packers favor. Pre-determined outcome.

  15. teal379 says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:35 pm
    ———————————————————————————–
    5 straight years of 10+ wins, 5 straight playoff appearances, 2 Super Bowls and 1 Lombardi that should have been two had it not been for the worst play call in NFL history.

    He’s #2 all-time in passer rating ahead of Brady, Manning and Marino in the regular season, and #9 all-time in the playoffs, ahead of Brady, Aikman, Manning, Favre, etc…

    147 TD passes in his first five years, 8-4 in playoff games/Super Bowls, 3,000 career rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, only player in NFL history to pass for 300 yards and run for 100 yards in a single game…

    1 of only 9 QBs in NFL history to have 3 or more 100+ Passer Rating seasons. The other 8 are Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, And Ben Roethlisberger.

    QBs with multiple seasons of 100+ passer rating & 400+ rushing yards:
    Steve Young, 4x
    Russell Wilson, 3x

    That’s not just “elite,” it’s Hall of Fame.

  16. No punch was ever thrown.
    It was disappointing that Lane was ejected.
    It shouldn’t have happened.
    But, that doesn’t mean there were no fouls on the play.
    Davonte Adams clearly initiates contact and Lane took the bait.
    How many times do you see the player who retaliates draw the flag?
    And whether Aikmen or Buck like it or not, there is clearly a block in the back against Rodgers.

    And again, the ball thrown to Graham (If it honestly was) was clearly uncatchable.
    I feel bad that the referee didn’t convey this to the two knuckleheads in the booth.
    Anybody with eyes should be able to discern this.

    I could easily bitch about Davante Adams getting knocked to the ground on a long pass play, if I just wanted to ignore certain aspects of the rules. So I won’t.
    But, does anyone else find it odd that you can’t even trash talk anymore without it costing you 15 yards.

    Great game by Green Bay’s Defense.
    Their performance was promising which kept this a close game throughout, but that O-line has to protect better than they did today or it’s going to be a long season.

    I’m quite sure Green Bay hasn’t seen the last of Seattle and hopefully our next meeting will again be at Lambeau Field.
    The Haters are going to hate, but it’s on to Atlanta where the Pack will have their hands full again.

  17. largentthanlife says:
    September 10, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Did you just infer todays refs were ‘replacement ref level’?

    ——————————————————————————–
    No, actually he implied it. You inferred it.

  20. Terrible calls. Worst was hearing Blandino agree. Last year he would have defended the calls until the end of time. Interesting that now he is not under Rog that his true opinions come out.

