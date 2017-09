Getty Images

If the Rams win a game and no one is there to see it, does it make a sound?

The Rams announced a paid attendance of 60,128, but judging by the pictures on social media, far fewer people than that showed up. The Coliseum seats 90,000, and it looked less than half full.

That’s with tickets going for as low as $6.

But if the Rams keep playing like they did in Sunday’s 46-9 victory over the Colts, their crowds are sure to grow.

Notes to fans in L.A.: Good seats are still available.