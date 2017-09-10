Rams defense makes history (thanks to bad Colts offense)

AP

The new-look Rans have started things off with an impressive win over the Colts, thanks in large part to a suffocating defense. Or maybe a suck-offating Colts offense.

Either way, the Rams became the first team in league history to rack up a pair of pick-sixes and a safety in a season opener. That’s a stat cultivated and circulated by the NFL.

The touchdowns off of interceptions were scored by cornerback Trumaine Johnson and safety Lamarcus Joyner. Defensive end Morgan Fox added the safety.

One other team started a season with a pair of interceptions returned for a touchdown. The Vikings did it 10 years ago against the Falcons in the game that also featured the debut of Adrian Peterson.