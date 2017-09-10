Ravens pick Andy Dalton twice, but lose Za’Darius Smith to knee injury

AP

The good news for the Ravens defense is that they’ve forced a pair of turnovers in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

The bad news is that they’ve also lost a linebacker to a knee injury. Za'Darius Smith was carted off after hurting his knee in the second quarter of the game. Smith had a sack of Andy Dalton early in the game and also had a pressure that helped lead to an incompletion.

The Bengals drove the ball well after Smith’s injury, but their chances of scoring ended when linebacker C.J. Mosley stepped in front of a Dalton pass in the end zone. It was the second interception of the game for Dalton, who was previously picked off when Patrick Onwuasor deflected a pass that settled into cornerback Brandon Carr‘s hands.

Smith has been called doubtful to return, joining running back Danny Woodhead as injury losses for the Ravens in the first half of a game they still lead 3-0.