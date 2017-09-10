Report: Steelers fear torn biceps for Stephon Tuitt

Getty Images

A weekend that started with a contract extension may have ended with a season-ending injury for Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

Tuitt injured his left biceps in the first quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Browns and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team fears he tore the biceps. If an MRI on Monday confirms that diagnosis, Schefter reports that Tuitt will miss the rest of the season.

Tuitt signed a five-year deal worth $60 million with the Steelers on Saturday that serves as testimony to his importance to the defense in Pittsburgh. Tuitt had 10.5 sacks in 28 games for Pittsburgh the last two seasons.

Tyson Alualu filled in for Tuitt against Cleveland and will likely move into that role in a full-time basis if the fears on Tuitt’s injury are confirmed. With only four other defensive linemen on the 53-man roster, they’d also likely look for an addition to the team ahead of next weekend’s matchup with the Vikings.