Reuben Foster carted off with ankle injury

AP

The 49ers were willing to overlook some injury concerns, using their second first-round pick on linebacker Reuben Foster in hopes he could change the face of their defense.

He didn’t get through the first quarter.

The rookie linebacker was just carted off the field with a right ankle injury, after going down awkwardly. They’ve announced he’s questionable to return.

The Panthers scored on the next play to go up 7-0, but losing Foster will be a huge blow to a defense which was counting on him.

He had some ankle issues in training camp, and there were concerns about his surgically repaired right shoulder before the draft, which probably kpet him from being a top half of the first round pick.