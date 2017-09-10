Ronald Darby has dislocated right ankle

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby was diagnosed with a dislocated right ankle. PFT confirmed the news that Ian Rapoport of NFL Media first reported. X-rays were negative, but Darby will undergo an MRI on Monday to check for ligament and tendon damage.

Darby was injured on a non-contact play when his ankle rolled in the soft turf while he was in coverage on Jordan Reed with 11:35 left until halftime.

The Eagles acquired the former second-round pick in a trade with the Bills this summer.

Darby made one tackle before his departure.