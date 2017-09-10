Scott Tolzien throws pick-six on his first attempt

Getty Images

The Colts likely knew they would miss Andrew Luck. In case they wondered how much, it didn’t take long to find out.

Scott Tolzien‘s first pass was intercepted by Trumaine Johnson, who went 39 yards for a touchdown. It was a good start for new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, whose unit is without star defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Johnson’s return gave the Rams an early 10-0 lead. The Rams offense drove 43 yards in seven plays on their first drive, settling for a 50-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.