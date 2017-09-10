Seahawks break through just before half for 3-0 lead

AP

It took almost an entire half, but we finally have some points in Green Bay.

Russell Wilson hit Doug Baldwin for 34 yards and then scrambled for 29 more to set up a Blair Walsh field goal as time expired in the second quarter. That made it 3-0 Seahawks when the two teams headed to halftime.

The Packers had a sizable edge in yards — 152-to-36 — before Wilson’s two big plays, but four sacks and an interception have kept them from doing anything with that edge.

The interception will go down as one of the more memorable plays of the half. Seahawks defensive tackle Nazair Jones plucked an Aaron Rodgers pass out of the air and returned it for a touchdown that was called back for an illegal block in the back on defensive end Cliff Avril. Avril made very little contact with Rodgers to draw the flag and the play also saw cornerback Jeremy Lane get ejected for throwing a punch that was hard to see on any replay of his tussle with wide receiver Davante Adams.

That play will surely come up for further discussion once the game is over, but another 30 minutes for the Seahawks defense like the first 30 will make it more of a sideline than it might be if they lose the game.