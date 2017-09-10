Source: Determination hasn’t been made that David Johnson will miss time

AP

Cardinals running back David Johnson has a wrist injury. X-rays were negative, and he’ll have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the MRI will determine whether Johnson will miss a “few weeks” or whether he’ll be gone for half the season or more. A source, however, with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that it has not yet been determined that Johnson will definitely miss time.

If he misses any time, that will be a major blow to the Arizona Cardinals, obviously. Johnson is one of the very best tailbacks in the league, and his running and receiving skills makes the offense go.

Any absence by Johnson would be more opportunities for Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington. It also could mean a return from Chris Johnson.