Steelers had to hang on for road win against pesky Browns

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 10, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT
AP

The Browns are getting better, and may have found a potential answer at quarterback.

But they opened with the Steelers, so the result was rather predictable.

The Steelers left with a 21-18 road win, though it wasn’t an artistic success.

Other than a blocked punt for a touchdown on the first possession, there were few scoring outbursts for the Steelers, who were held to 290 yards.

It was an uneven offensive effort, which you might have imagined given Le'Veon Bell‘s absence from the entire preseason, as he had just 10 carries for 32 yards. But they did just enough to hold off a late Browns rally, led by rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Kizer finished 20-of-3 for 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and got them to within a field goal late. He showed poise on a day when he was sacked seven times, which has to be considered a positive.

19 Comments

19 responses to “Steelers had to hang on for road win against pesky Browns

  1. Is Hue working for the Steelers now? Apparently. That was the absolute worst clock management, waste of a challenge and waste of timeouts I have ever seen. This guy is a head coach???

    And can anyone give a valid reason not to cut Britt?

    Props to Kizer tho. And Crowell.

  2. Wow, Browns may actually be going good for once. 4 of those sacks were kiszers fault for not getting the ball out quickly enough.

    Can’t wait to see the rematch with Myles Garrett part of the team

  4. Steelers get by one of those classic trap games, not a great win but a good win nonetheless. Rookie TJ Watt with two sacks and an interception, Haden gets a sack in his debut, and Antonio Brown was as brilliant as ever. Cleveland might be decent this year, good game for them despite the loss.

    Go Steelers!

  5. Refs were all over the steelers in this one, they called 3 times as many penalties on the steelers as they did the browns. Later in the season with Bell back to normal and the steelers better behaved, they win by at least 3 TD’s

  6. That ref was trying to help the Browns win with ticky tack calls against the Steelers but he could only do so much.

  8. I’ve been saying it all offseason. This Browns team will be way better than anyone expects. I know it’s a loss, but there’s a lot of positives to take away from this game.

  9. pitt didn’t look so good

    ben looks old

    and they are supposed to challenge the pats?
    *******************************************************

    The Pat’s lost! This is why champions aren’t crowned in September. What happened this weekend will have little bearing on the final standings, except that we are one game up on the Pat’s in the AFC.

  10. tylawspick6 says:
    September 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm
    pitt didn’t look so good

    ben looks old

    and they are supposed to challenge the pats?

    7 4 Rate This

    And Brady looked like a spring chicken…don’t be stupid. Aren’t you the guy who said Colbert can’t draft….How about TJ Watt. Every day your ignorance becomes more noticeable.

  14. tylawspick6 says:
    September 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm
    pitt didn’t look so good

    ben looks old

    and they are supposed to challenge the pats?

    21 9 Rate This

    And the stench at Gillette Thursday was from the onions and not the Pat’s….right? And the Pat’s are going 19-0…. shut up troll.

  16. This game reminded me of the old Steelers/Browns games…Defense on both sides was very good. TJ was impressive, and Kizer had a pretty good game. He has to learn to not hold the ball for too long, and that INT was just a bad pass. But, I have to say the Browns impressed me.

  17. Small Ben in Big Games hung a sweet, sweet 14 points on the BROWNS! He must have thought this was a playoff game! GO STEELERS!
    *****************************************************************************

    Except, this wasn’t a big game. It was a game that the Steelrrs expected to win, and one that will have little impact on the final standings. They. Amexout with a win. In the end, that’s all that matters.

  18. The Steelers had more penalties because they played undisciplined. They were pretty dirty woth all the helmet to helmet shots. There will be some fines for sure. Ben looked pretty bad. Antonio Brown saved him in this game. Watt was descent but his two sacks came off Kizer holding the ball for more tha 5 second. He was in the right place at the right time. Not effort sacks. I didn’t expect the Browns to be in this game bit Kizer held it together. The blocked punt and poor clock management cost the Browns the game. LeVeon Bell looks rough. That’s going to hurt Pittsburgh this year. Ben looks like he is in pain already. Going to be a long year for Pittsburgh. Also the Browns were without Myles Garret who statistically would have been a nightmare for the weak tackles of Pittsburgh. The Browns probably will start off 0-3 and the have a few winnable games. Anyone who thinks the Browns should have won is definitely not following the makeup of this team. This team is being built. Should compete around week 9 or 10. We also have Hjoustons 1st and 2nd next year. As well as Philadelphia’s 2nd. In 2 years this team could be tough. Haden also got ate up all day long. He allowed 7 catches total for 109 yards. Almost half of the passing yards.

