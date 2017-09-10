Steelers had to hang on for road win against pesky Browns

September 10, 2017
The Browns are getting better, and may have found a potential answer at quarterback.

But they opened with the Steelers, so the result was rather predictable.

The Steelers left with a 21-18 road win, though it wasn’t an artistic success.

Other than a blocked punt for a touchdown on the first possession, there were few scoring outbursts for the Steelers, who were held to 290 yards.

It was an uneven offensive effort, which you might have imagined given Le'Veon Bell‘s absence from the entire preseason, as he had just 10 carries for 32 yards. But they did just enough to hold off a late Browns rally, led by rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Kizer finished 20-of-3 for 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and got them to within a field goal late. He showed poise on a day when he was sacked seven times, which has to be considered a positive.

7 responses to “Steelers had to hang on for road win against pesky Browns

  1. Is Hue working for the Steelers now? Apparently. That was the absolute worst clock management, waste of a challenge and waste of timeouts I have ever seen. This guy is a head coach???

    And can anyone give a valid reason not to cut Britt?

    Props to Kizer tho. And Crowell.

  2. Wow, Browns may actually be going good for once. 4 of those sacks were kiszers fault for not getting the ball out quickly enough.

    Can’t wait to see the rematch with Myles Garrett part of the team

  4. Steelers get by one of those classic trap games, not a great win but a good win nonetheless. Rookie TJ Watt with two sacks and an interception, Haden gets a sack in his debut, and Antonio Brown was as brilliant as ever. Cleveland might be decent this year, good game for them despite the loss.

    Go Steelers!

  5. I’ve been saying it all offseason. This Browns team will be way better than anyone expects. I know it’s a loss, but there’s a lot of positives to take away from this game.

  6. pitt didn’t look so good

    ben looks old

    and they are supposed to challenge the pats?
    The Pat’s lost! This is why champions aren’t crowned in September. What happened this weekend will have little bearing on the final standings, except that we are one game up on the Pat’s in the AFC.

  7. tylawspick6 says:
    September 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm
    pitt didn’t look so good

    ben looks old

    and they are supposed to challenge the pats?

    And Brady looked like a spring chicken…don’t be stupid. Aren’t you the guy who said Colbert can’t draft….How about TJ Watt. Every day your ignorance becomes more noticeable.

