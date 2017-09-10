Steelers now have to worry about Stephon Tuitt’s biceps injury

Getty Images

The Steelers just gave defensive end Stephon Tuitt a new contract, and now they’re waiting to see if he’ll be able to earn it.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin mentioned after the game that Tuitt suffered a left biceps injury in the first quarter.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” Tuitt said after the game, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, who added that the injury did not look good.

Tuitt left the game during the second series, and though he was announced as questionable to return, he did not.

The Steelers just gave Tuitt a lucrative extension, rewarding the former second-round pick with a five-year, $60 million deal.