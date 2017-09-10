Steelers with the blocked punt and early lead over the Browns

Getty Images

It’s good to know that in times of trouble, we can count on certain things.

If a play can be screwed up, the Browns will screw it up.

Immediately after rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer authored a three-and-out in his debut, the Browns had a punt blocked, and the Steelers recovered for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.

Kizer’s first-down scramble for a yard on his first NFL snap was immediately followed by a 9-yard loss by Isaiah Crowell, putting them in a bad spot.

But when punter Britton Colquitt‘s offering two plays later was blocked by Tyler Matakevich, Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

Kizer actually managed a first down on the following possession, but he’s already been sacked twice. At least they got the punt off the second time.