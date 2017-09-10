Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills rookie CB Tre'Davious White will be on the opposite side from LSU teammate Jamal Adams on Sunday.

We’re a week away from seeing QB Jay Cutler‘s Dolphins debut.

The Patriots defense will need to make some quick improvements.

The Jets have a lot more experience at running back than they do at receiver.

Sunday offers the first chance for the Ravens to get a look at this year’s offense with QB Joe Flacco at the helm.

Said Bengals coach Marvin Lewis of WR A.J. Green, “I’ve seen him assert himself this entire offseason, which is great. That’s what we need from him now. He is the best player on the football team. And he’s got to continue to be.”

Tracing QB DeShone Kizer‘s path to the Browns starting job.

The Steelers cut LB Steven Johnson to formally add RB Le'Veon Bell to the active roster.

The Texans’ new-look offensive line will take on the Jaguars Sunday.

What are the Colts expecting from QB Scott Tolzien?

Blake Bortles is getting another chance to quarterback the Jaguars.

The Titans celebrated defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau’s 80th birthday.

The Broncos are still looking for a company to buy the naming rights to their stadium.

How does Thursday’s win change things for the Chiefs?

Todd Dowling’s first game as Raiders offensive coordinator comes against a much more experienced defensive coordinator.

The Chargers are undaunted by playing in Denver.

DE Charles Tapper is ready for his Cowboys debut after missing his rookie season with a back injury.

An argument against Giants WR Odell Beckham playing on Sunday night.

It’s the start of Year Two for Eagles coach Doug Pederson and QB Carson Wentz.

The Redskins will try to keep up their success running the ball against the Eagles.

Are the Bears as talented as they say they are?

The Lions added T Storm Norton to the active roster.

There are more veteran newcomers to the Packers than in most years.

The Vikings have three offensive captains and three on defense.

TE Austin Hooper is looking for a big year with the Falcons.

Tracing connections between the Panthers and the 49ers.

Saints CB Delvin Breaux is focused on healing and not on the messy circumstances involved with diagnosing his leg injury.

DE Will Clarke found several familiar faces upon joining the Buccaneers.

A rebound in the passing game is crucial for the Cardinals offense.

WR Sammy Watkins is set for his first game with the Rams.

The 49ers get LB Navorro Bowman back in the lineup on Sunday.

S Earl Thomas is back where he belongs for the Seahawks.