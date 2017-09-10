Terrance Williams leaves after first play

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams left after the first play from scrimmage. Kristi Scales, the team’s radio sideline reporter, reported Williams has a lower left leg injury.

The Cowboys updated soon after that Williams has an ankle injury, and his return is questionable.

Williams, who has never missed a game in his five seasons, went into the locker room for further evaluation.

Brice Butler replaced Williams and dropped a pass, but he caught a 30-yard pass from Dak Prescott on the next drive to the Giants 3 yard-line.

The Cowboys dressed only five receivers, with rookie Noah Brown inactive.