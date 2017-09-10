Texans don’t name QB for Thursday’s game

Posted by Josh Alper on September 10, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT
AP

The Texans pulled Tom Savage during an ugly loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and coach Bill O’Brien won’t say if Savage will get another turn on Thursday in Cincinnati.

O’Brien said he’d look at the film before choosing between Savage and Deshaun Watson in Week Two. He did explain why he decided to make a change on Sunday and pointed to an offensive line playing without left tackle Duane Brown, who is holding out in hope of a new deal.

“The decision to go with Deshaun didn’t have a whole lot to do with, had more to do with could we find spark,” O’Brien said, via Mark Berman of KRIV. “Could we find somebody to make a play, that could escape the pocket. I thought Tom really hung in there and played very tough. We had a hard time protecting him. So I just made the decision to go with Deshaun.”

Sunday’s game made Brown’s position look a lot stronger, although the short week doesn’t leave much time to get him back and ready to play before facing the Bengals on Thursday.

24 responses to “Texans don’t name QB for Thursday’s game

  1. “He did explain why he decided to make a change on Sunday”. That’s easy. Already the Texans are in panic mode. Just like Jim Caldwell in Detroit. For Bill O’Brian: No Playoffs=No Job. By the way, Tom Savage looks fat. Deshaun Watson is the better deal, maybe not now, but seems coachable. Fat boy Tom Savage is not.

  5. Bill ” Quick Hook ” Obrien is at it again
    QB’s don’t have much of a chance playing for a so called
    QB guru

  6. Bill O’Brien is a great QB guru when he has Tom Brady. But his time at Penn State and in Houston shows that is nowhere near the case. His two Penn State QBs are NFL “stars” Matt McGloin and Christian Hackenberg. In the NFL he’s gone through: Osweiler, Fitzpatrick, Mallett, Keenum, Yates, Weedun, Savage and now it’s on to Watson. That’s since the start of 2014, 8 QBs in 3 seasons and 1 game. O’Brien should wake up every morning thanking Tom Brady because his entire reputation is based on one QB who was already great before O’Brien coached him.

  7. Knowing Bill O’Brien, he’ll start Tom Savage to only bench him for Watkins the next week. The guy seems to love playing quarterback musical chair

  10. Perhaps, Tony Romo might have looked very good under center today…hmmmmmmmm Just my opinion for many months!!! I was so hoping I’d have a second team to cheer on 😦

  14. brendafortheboyz says:
    September 10, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Perhaps, Tony Romo might have looked very good under center today…
    ———————–

    He is a handsome fella. Oh, you were talking about his quarterbacking skills?

  18. This Team SUCKED today. The O-Line is ridiculously bad. O’Brien and Smith are at fault for the poor performance, failure to put an average o-line in front of a QB leads to a lot of losses. Peyton Manning in his prime would be average behind the line the Texans have. Duane Brown will not make a huge difference he can only play one position on the line. Best Offensive Player was AJ Bouye, his Pass interference calls gave the Texans their best offensive plays of the game.

    Teams 6-10 at Best.

  21. The best Watt in the league now is TJ, not JJ, who is yesterday’s news. I know JJ helped raise a lot of money for Houston, but his play is subpar and his failure to use his platform to push for the Paris Accords and to advocate for the closing down of oil companies shows he only cares about his corporate image.

  23. Bill O’s ‘best’ QB has been Fitzpatrick. that says a lot about the coach or who ever is picking the QBs for this team. Billy is no offensive genius to be able to succeed with mediocre QB play.

