Texans don’t name QB for Thursday’s game

AP

The Texans pulled Tom Savage during an ugly loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and coach Bill O’Brien won’t say if Savage will get another turn on Thursday in Cincinnati.

O’Brien said he’d look at the film before choosing between Savage and Deshaun Watson in Week Two. He did explain why he decided to make a change on Sunday and pointed to an offensive line playing without left tackle Duane Brown, who is holding out in hope of a new deal.

“The decision to go with Deshaun didn’t have a whole lot to do with, had more to do with could we find spark,” O’Brien said, via Mark Berman of KRIV. “Could we find somebody to make a play, that could escape the pocket. I thought Tom really hung in there and played very tough. We had a hard time protecting him. So I just made the decision to go with Deshaun.”

Sunday’s game made Brown’s position look a lot stronger, although the short week doesn’t leave much time to get him back and ready to play before facing the Bengals on Thursday.