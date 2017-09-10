Texans to wear “Houston Strong” helmet sticker all season

@JamesPalmerTV

The bond between Houston and the Texans has become stronger than ever in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and that relationship will be on display all season long on the football team’s headgear.

Via James Palmer of NFL Media, the Texans will be wearing a “Houston Strong” helmet sticker throughout 2017.

It’s a great move by the team, and also by the NFL. Approval is needed for any and all additions to the strictly-enforced uniform code, and it was a no-brainer for the league to allow the team to honor those who will be spending a lot more than the 2017 football season recovering from the storm.