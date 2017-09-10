Ty Montgomery limps off before Packers extend lead

Posted by Josh Alper on September 10, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT
It took some time, but the Packers offense finally found some success in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

After a Ty Montgomery touchdown off a short field set up by a fumble recovery, Aaron Rodgers led a pair of long scoring drives to extend Green Bay’s lead to 17-6 with eight minutes left to play in the game. Rodgers threw his first touchdown pass of the year, a 32-yarder to Jordy Nelson, to end the first drive and Mason Crosby‘s first field goal of the year pushed the lead to 11 points.

Montgomery contributed a couple of first downs on that second scoring drive, but limped to the sideline after a three-yard run. He appeared to be having his lower left leg checked out by doctors as Jamaal Williams and Aaron Ripkowski took over at running back the rest of the way.

The Packers are now up to 317 yards on the game, which isn’t quite where they’d like to be but if their defense keeps shutting the door on the Seahawks it will be enough to get a win.

UPDATE 7:14 p.m. ET: Montgomery has returned with the Packers up 17-9.

7 responses to “Ty Montgomery limps off before Packers extend lead

  4. This has been one of the worst officiated games I’ve ever seen. Mostly in favor of GB almost no calls went the seahawks way and we’ve seen atleast one td taken from the seahawks on bad calls and another clear defensive PI not called that would have given Seattle first and goal from the 1 yard line.

    The officials will get such a low grade after today they could be fired either that or these are replacement refs trying to make it even for the fail Mary this entire game was played hard to understand the reasoning of the calls. It’s hard to win when you have to beat Rodgers and the refs.

  5. Not to mention they threw out the victim of a personal foul which happens to be our starting cb in the first qtr instead of penalizing the GB player.

    The whole game reeked I don’t believe in conspiracy I just think the refs did an absolute terrible job.

