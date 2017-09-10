Ty Montgomery limps off before Packers extend lead

Getty Images

It took some time, but the Packers offense finally found some success in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

After a Ty Montgomery touchdown off a short field set up by a fumble recovery, Aaron Rodgers led a pair of long scoring drives to extend Green Bay’s lead to 17-6 with eight minutes left to play in the game. Rodgers threw his first touchdown pass of the year, a 32-yarder to Jordy Nelson, to end the first drive and Mason Crosby‘s first field goal of the year pushed the lead to 11 points.

Montgomery contributed a couple of first downs on that second scoring drive, but limped to the sideline after a three-yard run. He appeared to be having his lower left leg checked out by doctors as Jamaal Williams and Aaron Ripkowski took over at running back the rest of the way.

The Packers are now up to 317 yards on the game, which isn’t quite where they’d like to be but if their defense keeps shutting the door on the Seahawks it will be enough to get a win.

UPDATE 7:14 p.m. ET: Montgomery has returned with the Packers up 17-9.