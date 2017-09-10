Week One early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Jets at Bills
Jets: S Rontez Miles, TE Jordan Leggett, QB Bryce Petty, WR Jeremy Kerley, TE Neal Sterling, G Dakota Dozier, DB Derrick Jones
Bills: DT Jerel Worthy, LB Tanner Vallejo, WR Kaelin Clay, CB Greg Mabin, G Vladimir Ducasse, T Conor McDermott, TE Khari Lee
Falcons at Bears
Falcons: RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, WR Nick Williams, LB Jordan Tripp, T Austin Pasztor, S Sharrod Neasman, OL Sean Harlow
Bears: CB Prince Amukamara, QB Mark Sanchez, DL John Jenkins, G Kyle Long, WR Tre McBride, RB Taquan Mizzell, WR Markus Wheaton
Ravens at Bengals
Ravens: CB Sheldon Price, CB Jaylen Hall, LB Tim Williams, DT Willie Henry, OL Jermaine Eluemanor, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE Chris Wormley
Bengals: TE C.J. Uzomah, S Shaun Williams, WR John Ross, G Alex Redmond, G Christian Westerman, WR Josh Malone, DT Christian Ringo
Steelers at Browns
Steelers: T Jerald Hawkins, QB Josh Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, CB Brian Allen, LB Bud Dupree, G Matt Feiler, DT Daniel McCullers
Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Reggie Davis, OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner, DL Myles Garrett, DL T.Y. McGill, DL Caleb Brantley
Cardinals at Lions
Cardinals: LB Deone Bucannon, QB Blaine Gabbert, DT Robert Nkemdiche, WR Chad Williams, LB Scooby Wright, OL Will Holden, T Ulrick John
Lions: WR Jared Abbrederis, CB Teez Tabor, RB Zach Zenner, RB Tion Green, OL Zac Kerin, T Corey Robinson, T Storm Norton
Jaguars at Texans
Jaguars: RB T.J. Yeldon, CB Jalen Myrick, S Calvin Pryor, LB Blair Brown, OL Josh Walker, OL William Poehls, DL Michael Bennett
Texans: RB Alfred Blue, WR Will Fuller, S Treston Decoud, DL Carlos Watkins, OL Kyle Fuller, LB Ufomba Kamalu, OL Julie'n Davenport
Raiders at Titans
Raiders: S Keith McGill, FB Jamize Olawale, CB Gareon Conley, QB Conner Cook, T Jylan Ware, OL David Sharpe, DL Darius Latham.
Titans: CB LeShaun Sims, DB Curtis Riley, LB Josh Carraway, LB Nate Palmer, OL Corey Levin, LB Kevin Dodd, DL David King
Eagles at Redskins
Eagles: WR Shelton Gibson, CB Rasul Douglas, RB Donnel Pumphrey, CB Dexter McDougle, DL Steven Means, OL Chance Warmack, DL Elijah Qualls
Redskins: RB Mack Brown, CB Joshua Holsey, G Tyler Catalina, OL T.J. Clemmings, DL Anthony Lanier, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons