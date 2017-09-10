Week One early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Jets at Bills

Jets: S Rontez Miles, TE Jordan Leggett, QB Bryce Petty, WR Jeremy Kerley, TE Neal Sterling, G Dakota Dozier, DB Derrick Jones

Bills: DT Jerel Worthy, LB Tanner Vallejo, WR Kaelin Clay, CB Greg Mabin, G Vladimir Ducasse, T Conor McDermott, TE Khari Lee

Falcons at Bears

Falcons: RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, WR Nick Williams, LB Jordan Tripp, T Austin Pasztor, S Sharrod Neasman, OL Sean Harlow

Bears: CB Prince Amukamara, QB Mark Sanchez, DL John Jenkins, G Kyle Long, WR Tre McBride, RB Taquan Mizzell, WR Markus Wheaton

Ravens at Bengals

Ravens: CB Sheldon Price, CB Jaylen Hall, LB Tim Williams, DT Willie Henry, OL Jermaine Eluemanor, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE Chris Wormley

Bengals: TE C.J. Uzomah, S Shaun Williams, WR John Ross, G Alex Redmond, G Christian Westerman, WR Josh Malone, DT Christian Ringo

Steelers at Browns

Steelers: T Jerald Hawkins, QB Josh Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, CB Brian Allen, LB Bud Dupree, G Matt Feiler, DT Daniel McCullers

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Reggie Davis, OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner, DL Myles Garrett, DL T.Y. McGill, DL Caleb Brantley

Cardinals at Lions

Cardinals: LB Deone Bucannon, QB Blaine Gabbert, DT Robert Nkemdiche, WR Chad Williams, LB Scooby Wright, OL Will Holden, T Ulrick John

Lions: WR Jared Abbrederis, CB Teez Tabor, RB Zach Zenner, RB Tion Green, OL Zac Kerin, T Corey Robinson, T Storm Norton

Jaguars at Texans

Jaguars: RB T.J. Yeldon, CB Jalen Myrick, S Calvin Pryor, LB Blair Brown, OL Josh Walker, OL William Poehls, DL Michael Bennett

Texans: RB Alfred Blue, WR Will Fuller, S Treston Decoud, DL Carlos Watkins, OL Kyle Fuller, LB Ufomba Kamalu, OL Julie'n Davenport

Raiders at Titans

Raiders: S Keith McGill, FB Jamize Olawale, CB Gareon Conley, QB Conner Cook, T Jylan Ware, OL David Sharpe, DL Darius Latham.

Titans: CB LeShaun Sims, DB Curtis Riley, LB Josh Carraway, LB Nate Palmer, OL Corey Levin, LB Kevin Dodd, DL David King

Eagles at Redskins

Eagles: WR Shelton Gibson, CB Rasul Douglas, RB Donnel Pumphrey, CB Dexter McDougle, DL Steven Means, OL Chance Warmack, DL Elijah Qualls

Redskins: RB Mack Brown, CB Joshua Holsey, G Tyler Catalina, OL T.J. Clemmings, DL Anthony Lanier, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons