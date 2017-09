AP

The Cardinals lost their opener. They now have to worry whether they’ll lose their best player, for a while.

The good news is that X-rays on running back David Johnson’s wrist were negative. Bad news (perhaps) is that he’ll have an MRI on Monday.

Plenty of potentially problematic injuries will show up not on an X-ray but will show up on an MRI. So the Cardinals will have to worry about whether Johnson has the kind of injury that may cause Johnson to miss some time.