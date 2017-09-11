21 Texans on Monday injury report, including both quarterbacks

Getty Images

The Texans emerged from Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars with red faces, and black and blue bodies.

A whopping 21 players appear on the team’s Monday injury report, an unofficial assessment of who could have/would have practiced if the team had done something more than a walk-through. Both of the team’s quarterbacks appeared on the report.

Not practicing (in the not-practice) were guard Jeff Allen (ankle), tight end Stephen Anderson (concussion), running back Alfred Blue (ankle), linebacker Brian Cushing (concussion), receiver Bruce Ellington (concussion), tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion), receiver Will Fuller (shoulder), tight end Ryan Griffin (concussion), cornerback Kevin Johnson (knee).

Limited were (would have been) linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (foot), safety Andre Hal (hip), center Nick Martin (ankle), linebacker Benardrick McKinney (knee), quarterback Deshaun Watson (ankle), and defensive end J.J. Watt (finger).

Full participants in the practice session that wasn’t included quarterback Tom Savage (finger/left hand) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (wrist).

It’s possible that the Texans are playing a little Patriots-style gamesmanship, in the hopes of keeping the Bengals guessing. With that many players on the report, it almost would have been easier to list the players who aren’t injured.