Aaron Rodgers tries to make tackles on interceptions, but tries to be smart about it

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 11, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception on Sunday, he did what he usually does: He tried to make the tackle, but he didn’t try too hard.

Rodgers said on the Dan Patrick Show that his approach to tackling is to at least try to get in the way of a defensive player who has the ball, although he tries to be smart enough not to put himself at risk.

“I like to try my best. I think as a quarterback your job is more to turn the guy inside and hope your faster more athletic teammates who probably played defense at some point can make the tackle,” Rodgers said. “It’s real effort but it’s intelligent effort.”

When Seattle’s Nazair Jones picked him off yesterday, Rodgers initially gave chase but quit when he realized he had no chance of catching Jones. Jones took it to the house, but his touchdown was overturned by a penalty.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy would surely prefer that Rodgers err on the side of caution on interception returns: A pick-six is bad, but losing Rodgers to an injury suffered trying to make a tackle would be worse.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Aaron Rodgers tries to make tackles on interceptions, but tries to be smart about it

  4. Why make tackles when the refs will give you phantom penalties?

    Aaron Rodgers throws a pick. NFL ref: “oh no, we’re going to have to eject a DB to make it easier for him.”

  8. Why try to tackle him when the refs will call it all back for a phantom block in the back and in addition eject a cornerback for having his facemask pulled/yanked/twisted by a receiver?

  9. Looking like a fool running after Seattles Nazair Jones was about the only thing Rodgers did wrong. You Packer fans must be elated about the packers play , especially the defense.

  10. Rodgers is the sacred cow of NFL officials so likes to stay in their line of site and in their ears.

    Touch him and your penalized. Look the other way when his O lineman constantly hold. Penalize any and all dbacks that cover his receivers. Don’t blow the play dead when the defense jumps offsides to give him a free play. Extend drives by calling penalties against any defense opposing him, etc. etc. It was all on display yesterday.

    Getting tough to stomach the favoritism in the NFL.

  12. tjacks7 says:
    September 11, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Why make tackles when the refs will give you phantom penalties?

    Aaron Rodgers throws a pick. NFL ref: “oh no, we’re going to have to eject a DB to make it easier for him.”

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    The Vikings haven’t even played a game yet and the purples are already practicing their whining.

  13. Don’t worry Aaron, just let it go and the refs will make sure it works out in your favor…your defense already figured out that they can interfere with an opponent in the end zone and there will be no repercussions…

  14. From a Viking fan, I remember Dennis Green essentially refusing to renew Jeff George’s contract for doing the same thing (not trying too hard to tackle a defensive player 120+ lbs bigger than him).

    That said, it’s not like Rodgers throws that many INTs. You Packer fans have to be very happy with the play of your defense – that was one fantastic performance yesterday.

  15. jman967 says:

    Is this like Cam Newton trying to recover fumbles?

    ===============================
    The context of the situation is a little different when the game is on the line in the 4th quarter of the Super Bowl. I don’t think Rodgers would be worried about injury with the offseason looming a few minutes away.

  16. Rodgers saved a TD by hustling enough to draw the penalty……hell of a great play.

    And nobody wants to mention the BS call on Cobb for taunting. Get over it. The Packers looked really good yesterday.

  19. Two things: (1) based on history, this only happens 1 out of every 250 passes, so there’s really not much to fret over; and (2) Rodgers seemed to do a pretty good job of putting his back in front of the hand of a Hawks’ blocker to draw the penalty that nullified the TD.

Leave a Reply