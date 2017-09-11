Adrian Peterson had only four first-half carries

AP

Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson got the start against his former team, in his first game with the Saints. And in the first half of the game, Peterson had only four carries.

The lack of activity prompted ESPN’s Charles Woodson to call it a “travesty and disrespect” at halftime. Early in the third quarter, ESPN showed video of Peterson apparently barking at coach Sean Payton late in the first half.

With Peterson continuing to have a high opinion of his own skills and the Saints committed to a platoon system, this was bound to happen — especially with the Saints opening the year in Minnesota. Despite the role he willingly accepted, Peterson surely believed he’d change the team’s mind during training camp and the preseason.

Apparently, he hasn’t. And he soon may be changing his mind about the decision to sign with New Orleans.