Adrian Peterson starts against his former team

Adrian Peterson isn’t the starter, but he started Monday night against his former team.

In a ceremonial move that surely meant a lot to the star running back, Peterson was on the field for the first play ahead of Mark Ingram. The Saints gave Peterson the ball on the first play from scrimmage, and he gained 9 yards.

Peterson spent 10 seasons in Minnesota, rushing for 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns.

Peterson, 32, knew he would share carries when he signed with the Saints. Ingram is coming off his first 1,000-yard season, having rushed for 1,043 last season, and the Saints also want to involve Alvin Kamara in the offense.