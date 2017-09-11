Andrew Luck out again this week

Getty Images

Without Andrew Luck, the Colts looked like the worst team in the NFL on Sunday. Things may not get better any time soon.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano confirmed today that Luck has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

That’s no surprise, as reports have indicated that Luck is not particularly close to returning from shoulder surgery. The Colts haven’t put a date on Luck’s return, but it may still be a while.

Of course, if the Colts keep looking as bad as they looked on Sunday in Los Angeles, it might be time to question whether Luck should return at all this year. If the team isn’t going anywhere anyway, is it worth risking Luck in meaningless games, when all winning will do is give the Colts a worse draft position?

Those are the questions the Colts will face down the road. Today the only question is whether Luck can go this week. And the answer is no.