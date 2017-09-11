Antonio Brown’s great game lost in Pittsburgh’s sluggish start

AP

The Steelers could have beaten the Browns without Le'Veon Bell. The Steelers definitely couldn’t have beaten Cleveland without Antonio Brown.

Arguably the best receiver in the game, Brown had 11 catches on 11 targets for 182 yards on Sunday, including an impressive and well-timed leap amid a sea of bodies at a time when the Steelers were still screwing around with a team that won only one game in 2016.

With the Steelers gaining 290 net yards, Brown accounted for 62.75 percent of it.

In contrast, Bell had only 47 yards on 14 touches.

The outcome ended up being a lot closer than it could have been or should have been. Yes, the Steelers emerged with the win. But without Brown, the Steelers may have launched a season of Super Bowl aspirations with a loss to a franchise that has resided near the bottom of the NFL’s barrel for years.