Bears announce fractured scapula for Kevin White

Getty Images

The Bears confirmed that wide receiver Kevin White is headed to injured reserve for the third time in three NFL seasons.

White left Sunday’s loss to the Falcons with an injury to his shoulder and Bears coach John Fox announced on Monday that the wideout suffered a fractured scapula. White will be placed on injured reserve and there’s still a determination to be made about whether or not he needs surgery.

“My heart goes out to him,” Fox said.

White missed all of his rookie season with a leg injury and then fractured his fibula four games into the 2016 season. That means the 2015 first-round pick has played five games to this point in a career that has gone nowhere near the way that he and the Bears hoped it would.

The Bears lost Cameron Meredith to a torn ACL during the preseason, leaving Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton, Deonte Thompson, Tre McBride and Josh Bellamy as the remaining wideouts on the roster.