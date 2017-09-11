Bengals fans jeered Andy Dalton as he left the field following ugly loss

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton played as badly as anyone in the NFL on Sunday, and afterward he heard it from the fans in Cincinnati.

FOX 19 in Cincinnati has video of Dalton leaving the field after the loss to the Ravens, and it’s not pretty. One fan can be heard yelling, “You suck!” Another yelled, “I want Carson back,” a reference to former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer. And someone threw a hat at Dalton.

Dalton wisely left his helmet on and jogged into the tunnel toward the locker room, not wanting to expose himself to any more fan interactions than he had to.

It was an ugly outing for Dalton, who tied a career-high with four interceptions and also lost a fumble. His 28.4 passer rating on the day was the second-worst of his NFL career.

Dalton admitted afterward that the Bengals had no chance given the way he played. The Bengals have another home game Thursday night against the Texans, and Dalton is going to have to play a lot better to avoid hearing even more abuse from the fed-up fans.