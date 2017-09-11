Bennie Fowler touchdown gives Broncos lead over Chargers

Getty Images

A 5-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Siemian to Bennie Fowler gave the Denver Broncos an early 7-0 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

A hard count from Siemian enticed Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa to jump offside and give the Broncos a free play. Siemian bought time and lofted a pass into the back of the end zone to Fowler to give Denver the lead.

The connecting with Fowler capped a 13-play, 70-yard drive for the Broncos. Siemian and Fowler also connected earlier on the drive to convert a 3rd-and-7 with a 10-yard gain. It was one of only two third downs faced on the drive by the Broncos.

Denver has converted four of five third downs in the first quarter offensively.