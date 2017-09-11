Brandon McManus signs four-year deal with Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos will kick off their 2017 season on Monday night against the Chargers and they took care of some other business a few hours before the game gets underway.

General Manager John Elway announced that the team has signed kicker Brandon McManus to a new four-year deal. Elway didn’t offer any details about the financial terms of the deal. PFT has learned, via a league source, that it is a three-year extension worth $11.254 million with $6 million in guaranteed money.

McManus signed a restricted free agent tender this offseason that left him set to make $2.746 million in salary this year. There was talk at the time of his signing and when the Broncos released safety T.J. Ward that a longer commitment to McManus might be coming.

Elway called McManus “an important weapon” for the Broncos and he’s made 68-of-82 field goals over his three seasons with the team. He’s also made 108-of-110 extra points over that span.