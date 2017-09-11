Broncos hold halftime lead over Chargers behind two Trevor Siemian TD drives

Getty Images

Trevor Siemian and C.J. Anderson have combined to lead the Denver Broncos to a 14-7 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Siemian completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler and scored on a 1-yard run to give the Broncos the lead at the break. C.J. Anderson has also added 66 yards on 13 carries as Denver has rushed for 88 yards in the first half against the Chargers defense.

A hard count from Siemian enticed Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa to jump offside and give the Broncos a free play. Siemian bought time and lofted a pass into the back of the end zone to Fowler to give Denver the lead. He then scrambled for the 1-yard touchdown, evading a chasing Bosa, to retake the lead.

Melvin Gordon has been one of the few bright spots for the Chargers. Gordon scored the only touchdown of the half on an 11-yard pass from Philip Rivers. He also had 51 rushing yards at half as well.