Bruce Arians not pleased with Carson Palmer’s “poor” performance

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer had an ugly game on Sunday in Detroit, throwing three interceptions against a Lions defense that was the worst in the NFL last year. Palmer’s coach wasn’t pleased.

Arizona head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Palmer’s play was “poor.”

“You can’t throw that many interceptions,” Arians said.

Palmer, however, said he’s confident he’ll play better next week.

“You’ve got to get past it,” Palmer said. “We will get past it. I will get past it. We’ve got another big road game playing in another environment similar to this next week. Sunday can’t come fast enough. We’ve got to get the work done, but at the same time, I can’t wait to get this taste out of my mouth and move past this.”

The 37-year-old Palmer took a step backward last season, and on Sunday he showed no signs of getting back on track.