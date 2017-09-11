Buccaneers owners commit $1 million to Hurricane Irma relief

Getty Images

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have committed $1 million to the American Red Cross toward Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

“Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction throughout the entire state of Florida,” Bucs co-owner Bryan Glazer said in a statement. “The long recovery process is already underway and the entire Buccaneer organization stands in support of all those who have been impacted. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected as well as the countless numbers of first responders and everyone who is working so selflessly to keep our communities safe.”



Some 6.5 million homes in Florida are without power after Hurricane Irma battered the state.