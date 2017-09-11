Cardinals re-sign Philip Wheeler, cut Scooby Wright

Getty Images

The Cardinals flip-flopped linebackers Philip Wheeler and Scooby Wright III again Monday, an expected move.

On Friday, Arizona elevated Wright from the practice squad and released Wheeler, a vested veteran, in a corresponding move to keep Wheeler’s salary ($695,000) from being guaranteed. After Week 1, the Cardinals re-signed Wheeler and cut Wright.

The Colts made Wheeler a third-round pick in 2008. He spent four years with the Colts before signing with the Raiders as a free agent in 2012. He also has spent time with the Dolphins and Falcons.

Wright spent the preseason with the Cardinals until he was released in final cuts and signed to the practice squad. He played in three games with the Cardinals last season after he joined the team from Cleveland’s practice squad on Dec. 13. Wright entered the league with the Browns as a seventh-round selection in the 2016 draft out of the University of Arizona.

